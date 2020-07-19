Pixel 4 XL owners notice issue with peeling back glass

Some Google Pixel 4 XL owners are noticing an issue with their devices.
Users are reporting on Reddit and Google Support Forums that the smartphone’s back glass panel is peeling from the rear of their 4 XL.
Some Pixel 4 XL owners reportedly noticed the issue before, but it seemed sporadic and the result of a few bad manufacturing batches.
Now, reports of the issue have increased over the past few days. It seems that the adhesive that holds the back glass is breaking down.
The issue seems to start from the top left or right corners of the back panel.
A user who claims they work as a general manager of a uBreakiFix location posted about the issue on Google’s Support forums last month and said that this concern might be due to faulty battery connectors. The connectors reportedly cause the cells to swell and push up the back glass of the Pixel 4 XL.
It’s not 100 percent clear that this issue is due to the swelling, but an expanding battery is definitely a concern. Therefore, if you experience this issue with your device, it’s a good idea to reach out to Google Support.
This issue seems to be linked to the Pixel 4 XL only and not the Pixel 4.
I haven’t experienced this problem myself, but let us know in the comments below if you’ve noticed the back glass peeling on your Pixel 4 XL.
Image credit: Reddit — u/dinoniel
Source: Reddit, Google Support forums Via: 9to5Google