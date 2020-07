Patrick van Aanholt: Crystal Palace defender needs shoulder surgery | Football News

Patrick Van Aanholt could miss the start of the new season

Patrick van Aanholt will have an operation on his dislocated shoulder following his injury in Crystal Palace’s defeat to Manchester United.

Palace feared the worst after Van Aanholt left the field on a stretcher in Thursday’s 2-0 defeat in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s visit to Wolves, manager Roy Hodgson admitted the Dutch defender could miss the start of next season.

Hodgson said: “Pat has dislocated his shoulder and will require surgery.”

