Partyers Clash With German Police

BERLIN — Violence erupted overnight in Frankfurt between police officers and youths who have been partying in a central city square on weekends, with bars and clubs shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The melee was the latest outbreak of violence involving the German police amid a national debate on bias and racial profiling in police ranks.

“The mood turned against us,” Frankfurt’s police chief, Gerhard Bereswill, said Sunday at a news conference, adding that members of the crowd had fought with police officers. “Certain groups feel encouraged — above all when they have been drinking — to attack police, ” he added.

The violence in Frankfurt comes weeks after hundreds of young men clashed with the police and vandalized dozens of stores in Stuttgart.