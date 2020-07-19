Ozzy Osbourne Keeps Himself Busy With New Album Amid Parkinson’s Disease Battle

WENN

According to his manager wife Sharon Osbourne, the Black Sabbath rocker is doing great as he is getting stronger and keeping himself occupied in the studio.

Ozzy Osbourne and producer Andrew Watt have returned to the studio to create a second album.

The heavy rocker had so much fun working with Watt on his 2020 comeback album, “Ordinary Man”, he has recruited the young knob-twiddler for his next release, which is already taking shape amid Ozzy’s Parkinson’s disease battle, according to his manager wife Sharon.

During an appearance on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast, Sharon gave an update on her husband’s health and career, stating, “He’s starting his second album with Andrew Watt right now and you can’t stop him. He’s doing it.”

And she insists her husband is still committed to completing the farewell tour he was unable to finish following a fall at his home that dislodged rods in his spine, because he wants to “end it his way.”

“He still had a year to do of that tour and there were seats sold for the next year, but the accident stopped it all,” Sharon added. “But he said it’s not gonna end just like that… and he’s gonna go back out. And even if it’s just one huge show to say goodbye, he’s going to do it.”

The fall in January 2019 aggravated injuries he sustained from an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in 2003. He required surgery and was forced to postpone his farewell tour until 2020. He cancelled the rescheduled dates, to receive treatment for Parkinson’s disease, but they never materialised as planned due to the COVID crisis.

“He’s getting stronger every day,” Sharon said. “He’s doing really, really good. He’s had a terrible, terrible injury. At one point, they thought he would never walk again, but he is – he’s walking and he’s doing great. He’s been hit by so much medically, but he’s doing good.”