Oregon officials were angered when uninvited federal officials deployed to Portland to quell the protests

Federal officials deployed tear gas and fired less deadly shots at a crowd of protesters in Oregon, hours after the head of the US Department of Homeland Security visited Portland and called the protesters “violent anarchists.”

The video showed many protesters leaving the area near the federal court on Thursday night as smoke filled the air. The protests have taken place for almost two months in Portland, since the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

During a visit to Portland on Thursday morning, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said state and municipal authorities are to blame for not ending the protests, angering local officials.

“The city of Portland has been under siege for 47 days followed by a violent mafia, while local political leaders are refusing to restore order to protect their city,” Wolf said in a statement. “Every night, lawless anarchists destroy and desecrate property, including the federal court, and attack the brave law enforcement officers who protect it.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler and other local officials have said they did not request help from the federal police and asked them to leave.

Van reports anger

More questions have been raised after a Thursday report by Oregon Public Broadcasting detailing the testimonies of witnesses who saw camouflaged officers emerging from unmarked white trucks to launch themselves at individuals and apprehend them before leaving.

“Authoritarian governments, not democratic republics, send unmarked authorities after protesters,” Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley said in a tweet in response to the OPB report.

The American Civil Liberties Union also expressed its condemnation of the actions described in the report.

Usually, when we see people in unmarked cars forcibly grab someone from the street, we call it kidnapping – what’s happening now in Portland should concern everyone in the United States. These actions are totally unconstitutional and will not go unanswered. https://t.co/1zS6u05GOK & mdash; @ACLU

Acting Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said Friday morning Fox and friends that the federal government has a responsibility to protect buildings like the courthouse.

“What we have seen throughout the country is where the responsible police advance, the violence recedes,” Cuccinelli said. “And Portland has not received that note. Neither have many other cities. And the President is determined to do what we can, within our jurisdiction, to help restore peace in these besieged cities.”

On Thursday night, a few hundred people had gathered near the federal court, the media reported. Police told protesters to leave after announcing that they heard some chants about the building burning, according to The Oregonian.

In this Friday, July 10, 2020 file photo, US federal officials take a protester to Federal Court as protesters gather in downtown Portland, Oregon. The increased presence of federal officials has upset the city mayor and state governor. (Dave Killen / The Oregonian via The Associated Press)

A short later, federal officials deployed tear gas to divide the crowd. Some protesters remained in the area early Friday morning and were detained, but it was unclear if any arrests were made, the newspaper reported.

“This political theater of President Trump has nothing to do with public safety,” Oregon Governor Kate Brown tweeted. “The president is not leading this nation. He is now deploying federal officials to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government.”

Protester hospitalized last week

Tensions were exacerbated after a protester was hit in the head by a less deadly weapon fired by a federal law enforcement officer on July 11. Less lethal weapons can fire rubber or plastic bullets.

Spectator videos show Dustin LaBella, 26, who falls unconscious to the ground and bleeds profusely from his head after being hit.

Who are these people? What agency do they work for? Who gives them orders? What are your guidelines for using force? What is your jurisdiction in Portland? This lack of responsibility is UNACCEPTABLE by the federal authorities. We have no secret police in the United States. https://t.co/gHMJadt7BH & mdash; @RepDonBeyer

LaBella’s mother, Desiree LaBella, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that her son suffered facial and skull fractures.

United States President Donald Trump said two days after the incident that “Portland was totally out of control” and that federal officials “were very repressive.”

“They came in and I guess they have a lot of people in jail right now. We repress it a lot. If it starts again, we will repress it again, very easily. It’s not difficult to do if you know what you’re doing.” He said at a table. round about the application of the law.

The federal response has greatly concerned Oregon representatives in Washington, DC Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democratic senators, as well as Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer of the House of Representatives, have written to United States Attorney General William Barr to demand answers on how federal officers were deployed and the scope of their activities.

“A peaceful protester in Portland was shot in the head by Donald Trump’s secret police,” Wyden tweeted Thursday. “Now Trump and Chad Wolf are arming DHS as their own occupation army to provoke violence on the streets of my hometown because they think it works well with the right-wing media.”

Protesters are shown removing the downtown fences during a demonstration Thursday in Portland, Oregon. Federal officials deployed tear gas and fired less lethal rounds at a crowd of protesters Thursday night. (Beth Nakamura / The Oregonian via The Associated Press)

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Monday that the police communicate with federal officials primarily to avoid any unintentional confusion.

Last week, Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said a “shaking body” of violent protesters was responsible for vandalism and chaos in the city. Davis made a distinction between Black Lives Matter protesters, whom he said were non-violent, and a smaller group of people he repeatedly called “agitators.”

The US Marshals Service is investigating the LaBella shooting.

The investigation into the shooting will be reviewed by the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Justice, Oregon Federal Attorney Billy J. Williams said earlier this week.