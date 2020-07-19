Online game racket with PP Poker app busted – Latest news

The Mumbai police crime branch has busted an online gaming racket and arrested three people from a posh town in the Bandra suburbs, an official said.

Based on a notice, officials in the property’s cell raided a ninth-floor apartment in the West Side building on Chapel Road on Wednesday and caught three people involved in playing online poker, an official said.

During the investigation, it emerged that the defendants were using the PP Poker application, through which they had created various online gambling clubs, which can be spread across the country, he said.

At least three laptops, five mobile phones, two Internet routers and cash worth Rs 90,000 were seized from the apartment, he said.

The defendant had not obtained any permission or license from authorities to operate the club in the department, the official said.

A case has been registered under section 420 (trap) of the IPC and the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act against the three accused.

