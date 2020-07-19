OnePlus Nord will ship with Google’s iMessage and Facetime replacements

OnePlus this week announced on Instagram that they would be replacing the stock messaging and calling apps with Google’s alternatives. The OnePlus Nord will ship with Google Messages and Google Phone in place of OnePlus’ dialer and messaging apps, it’ll also have Duo on board as part of the company’s continued integration with that video calling app.

For OnePlus customers, the benefit is clear. Buyers will keep all the basic features they are used to, and they now gain access to Google’s smarter features. Although the firm didn’t say it during its announcement, it’s probable that OnePlus will probably start shipping Google’s apps on its flagship phones going forward to preserve a unified experience.

The OnePlus Nord is pretty much here, and it’s expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G, ship with an ultra-wide front-facing camera set-up paired with a rear quad-camera. As all phones this day tend to be a little on the large size, you’ll be looking at a 6.55-inch 90Hz display. It’ll be launching this Tuesday in what the company bills as the first AR launch event.

Commenting on the nature of the upcoming launch, OnePlus’s Paul Yu said: