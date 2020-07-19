Oman Investment Authority restructures boards of 15 companies By

© .
DUBAI () – The Oman Investment Authority has restructured the boards of 15 companies overseen by it as part of a comprehensive review of state-owned companies, the state news agency said on Sunday.
The chairmen of five companies were replaced. Oman established the Oman Investment Authority last month to own and manage most of the country’s sovereign wealth fund and finance ministry assets.
