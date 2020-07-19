Nuggets’ Gary Harris, Torrey Craig en route to NBA bubble, source says

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

After nearly two weeks in the Orlando bubble, reinforcements are coming for the Nuggets.

Gary Harris and Torrey Craig were en route as of Sunday afternoon, a league source confirmed to , meaning it won’t be long before the Nuggets have their entire starting five on the practice court together.

Outside of Harris, the rest of the Nuggets’ starters have been in Orlando at least a week following Nikola Jokic’s arrival last weekend.

