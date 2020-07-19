NSW cases rise by 20 as concerns grow over Bateman’s Bay cluster

NSW has reported 20 new coronavirus cases overnight, up from 18 yesterday.

There is growing concern over a Batemans Bay cluster, not far from the Victorian border, where patient zero has yet to be found.

More than 21,000 tests were conducted yesterday.

There are 96 people being treated in NSW hospitals, with two seriously sick in intensive care – including a patient aged in their 30s.

“It’s important to highlight that,” NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said, adding “young people are impacted” and it was a “call out to everyone to take this condition seriously.”

Of the 20 new cases in NSW, three are linked to the Crossroads Hotel and eight to the Thai Rock restaurant in Stocklands Mall at Wetherill Park.

Four cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine, and another four are linked to the growing cluster in Batemans Bay on the NSW South Coast.

“The one positive to take out of those 20 cases is every single one of them is from a known source,” Premier Gladys Berejikian said.

Ms Berejikian said the state was on “very high alert”.

She urged people to continue to modify their behaviour, listen to the health advice, and avoid large crowds.

“If you cannot guarantee social distancing… you must consider wearing a mask,” Ms Berejiklian said.