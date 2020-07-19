NRL news | Cowboys axe Paul Green as coach, North Queensland eye Anthony Griffin

Paul Green will depart the Cowboys coaching role immediately, a report said on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield reported the news the day after North Queensland were beaten 22-10 by ladder-leading Penrith.

Green was reportedly told last week that his time was up, yet still coached on Sunday.

He is the third coach to lose his job this season, following Stephen Kearney (Warriors) and Dean Pay (Bulldogs), and is expected to be replaced by assistants Josh Hannay and David Tangata-Toa for the remainder of the season.

Former Broncos and Panthers coach Anthony Griffin was named by the Telegraph as a possible replacement.

Paul Green before the Cowboys’ round six loss to Wests Tigers. (Getty)

The Cowboys are running 12th, with three wins and seven losses.

Green delivered the club’s first premiership in his maiden season, with a historic golden point grand final win over Brisbane in 2015. He also got the club to the 2017 grand final, but after a steep downturn his time is up.

The former Queensland State of Origin halfback has been under pressure for some time due to poor performances.

MORE TO COME…