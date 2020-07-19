NRL news | Bulldogs roster rebuild, Phil Gould on ‘strange’ Nick Cotric signing

The Bulldogs have made a “strange” start to their rebuild under a new coach by signing Raiders star Nick Cotric for big money, Phil Gould says.

Canterbury is yet to confirm a reported three-year contract for Cotric, worth nearly $2 million, yet the deal was finalised between the departure of coach Dean Pay and the expected signing of new boss Trent Barrett.

Gould, Canterbury’s 1988 premiership-winning coach, warned the Bulldogs that failure to get their recruitment strategy right could result in a blundered rebuild, rather than a return to relevance in as little as two years.

He told Wide World of Sports that the manner in which Cotric was signed made for a concerning start.

Bulldogs-bound Canberra Raiders star Nick Cotric. (Getty)

“I find it strange on the weekend, they’ve decided to sack Dean Pay, they’re still out looking for a coach, yet they’ve gone out and signed Cotric,” Gould said on The Final Whistle.

“Well, the new coach has had no say in Cotric, as to whether or not that’s the right buy for the right position, for the right money. So they’re kind of all over the place at the moment in what they’re doing.”

Cotric’s signing for $650,000 per season raised eyebrows, given that he is a specialist winger. Canberra offered him $500,000 per season and went no higher when trumped by the Bulldogs offer, which may see him play centre.

It remains significant money for a non-key position, albeit for a NSW State of Origin player, and sits alongside another bumper contract for an outside back; Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who was recruited as a fullback but played wing on the weekend.

Gould said that the Bulldogs, who have just emerged from crippling salary cap problems and now boast a hefty recruitment budget, needed to focus on buying blue-chip youth and resist the urge to blow all their money on big contracts.

He said that impatience with their roster could result in history quickly repeating.

Phil Gould. (AAP)

“You’ve got to be really careful with that salary cap management,” said Gould, who oversaw a long-term roster renewal of Penrith; currently first in the NRL.

“Because they’ve got a lot of money to spend now doesn’t mean they need to go out and spend it all because where they are at the moment, managers will want three and four-year deals for that money and it’s going to lock you in for a long time.

“It’s hard to get it all right in one go. If I was the Bulldogs, I’d be going out and trying to buy six or seven of the best young teenagers I can find [plus] a couple of journeymen.

“Six or seven of the bet young teenagers and then start to pick off some marquee players as you go along the line. So, maybe two for next year, two for the following year and then two or three the year after that, and hope that some of the green shoots come through with the young marquee buys.

“They’re not far away of getting out of the cellar if they can do that and then they can build over the next two or three seasons. If they try to do it all in one go, they can lock themselves into long-term contracts and find in two years’ time, ‘We’ve got to move this bloke, move that bloke’, and they’re back where they were before.

“It just depends on who’s available, mind you; if it’s suddenly three or four marquee players become available and they can afford them, well and good.”

Trent Barrett and Dean Pay. (Getty)

Gould said it was unclear if New Zealand Test forward Corey Harawira-Naera could be part of the Bulldogs’ future, after his registration was reinstated by the NRL. The back-rower is reportedly angry at the club for supporting his deregistration over the school girl sex scandal in Port Macquarie, along with that of winger Jayden Okunbor.

“I don’t know what their view is on that. I know Corey’s now allowed back to play, they’ve got him under contract, so they can keep him if they want him,” Gould said.

“My mail was that they didn’t want to go down that line; that may have changed, they probably didn’t think he was going to be available until next year and Corey’s got to consider his options too, I guess.

“That’s a hard one, I really can’t answer that. I do know that the Bulldogs had no intention of re-signing him, so whether or not now they can recant on that and come back and say, ‘OK, well now because you’re back early we’ll sign you back up again’. I don’t know.”

Reinstated Bulldogs players Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor. (Getty)

Gould said that the incoming new coach had some grit to work with at the Bulldogs, despite the once-proud team currently sitting last.

Yet he said that the club needed to get its affairs in order off the field.

“We’ve seen that every week, they’ve been one of the sides down there [at the bottom of the NRL ladder] that they’ve probably only let themselves down once or twice all season,” Gould said.

“It can get hard when you’re at the bottom of the table, it’s hard to remain gritty every week but I think of all of them, the Bulldogs have probably put in better displays than a lot of the lower sides.

“There’s a real soft belly to this competition, there’s a real soft element to it. Some of the other teams can pick up some cheap wins and look as though they’re back in form, then they play one of the top sides and they get lapped by 50 and the real truth is told.

“The Bulldogs, they are the biggest club in Sydney … always have been, always will be.

“They’ve got the ability to turn this around within a couple of years. If they’ve got the salary cap organised right now and they’ve got money to spend, the Bulldogs are the biggest club in Sydney.

“They’ve just got to start acting like it. The club has just got to start acting like the Bulldogs because they haven’t done for some time.”