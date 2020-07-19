Nigel Pearson sacked by Watford with two Premier League games remaining | Football News





Nigel Pearson took charge of Watford in December on a short-term deal until the end of the season

Nigel Pearson has been sacked as Watford head coach with two games remaining in the season, as the club looks to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The former Derby and Leicester boss replaced Quique Sanchez Flores in December with Watford points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League.

The 56-year-old immediately oversaw a run of four wins in his first seven matches – including Liverpool’s first defeat of the season.

However, the Hornets have only recorded two wins since the restart with Friday night’s 3-1 defeat to fellow relegation rivals West Ham meaning they sit just one place and three points above the drop zone.

That result leaves Watford now needing a win against either Manchester City or Arsenal to be certain of avoiding relegation.

Pearson’s assistant Craig Shakespeare has also been dismissed with it remaining unclear who will take charge of the side’s final two games.

Analysis: Ruthless Pozzo strikes again after slump

‘ Ron Walker:

Whatever way you look at it, Nigel Pearson’s achievement in getting Watford to the brink of Premier League safety when they had seven points from 15 games when he arrived is seriously impressive.

But Watford owner Gino Pozzo has shown plenty of times that numbers only mean so much for him. He sacked Quique Sanchez Flores at the end of the Hornets’ first season back in the top flight despite finishing 13th, because of a perceived dull style of football and a slump in the second half of the season.

Pearson’s crimes are not dissimilar. 14 points from his first seven games in charge have been followed by 11 from the next 13.

While Troy Deeney has won more headers than any other Premier League player since he took over, it is a demonstration of the philosophy of substance over style which the Hornets have adopted in an attempt to secure their survival.

There have been highlights. Initially Pearson’s 4-3-3, utilising the previously overlooked young dangerman Ismaila Sarr, looked inspired.

However, once the honeymoon period was over, an unbalanced defence did little to help, nor an ACL injury ending Gerard Deulofeu’s season during their best performance of the campaign, stunning Liverpool 3-0 in February.

Watford inflicted Liverpool’s first Premeir League loss of the season in February

Under Pearson, Watford have picked up 1.5 points per game with him in the team, barely half that without.

An inability to affect a game became another growing criticism of the manager. Their recent back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Norwich, both from behind, were most noteworthy because the Hornets had conceded first in eight of their previous 10 games, and earned only a solitary point from them.

Undoubtedly, Pearson’s dismissal is harsh and will be treated as such. Keeping Watford in the Premier League appeared a mammoth task when he took the reins, and now with two games to go and a three-point cushion over the bottom three established, he will not get the chance to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

But Pozzo has rarely cared about sentiment. On past form, the Watford chief will already have an oven-ready appointment up his sleeve. However, at the end of an already chaotic season of upheaval at Vicarage Road, that now seems far from guaranteed.

Whoever takes over at Vicarage Road may need four points from their first two games to secure Premier League survival. The pressure is well and truly on.

