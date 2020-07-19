Nick Cannon Sparks More Concern After Hinting at Contemplating Suicide in Tribute Post

WENN

Honoring his friend Ryan Bowers, who died by suicide, ‘The Masked Singer’ host confesses that he was ‘barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet.’

–

It’s safe to say that Nick Cannon has been having a really hard time to the point where he considered ending his own life. Fans grew more concerned over his well-being after the rapper and TV personality took to his Instagram account over the weekend to pay tribute to Ryan Bowers, who died by suicide.

Alongside a black-and-white picture of the two together, Nick admitted in the lengthy caption that his fellow rapper’s death hit him pretty hard. “Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse… 2020 is definitely the most fucked up year I’ve ever witnessed!” he said, before hinting at his suicidal thoughts, “After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it.”

Nick went on recalling the time when he helped look after Ryan after the latter got shot by the police and was placed in a coma for months. “Once again my brother you have put this world in perspective for me. You would do that quite often because I never understood how someone who was experiencing sooo much pain could still laugh and smile through it all,” the star went on saying.

To conclude his lengthy post, “The Masked Singer” host expressed regret that he could not be there when Ryan was still struggling. He wrote, “I can’t help but think if I wasnt so engulfed in my own bulls**t I could’ve been there for you when you finally took your life after several attempts… F**k this place!!” Nick additionally tagged “Heaven” as the location of his post.

<br />

Reading his post, many urged others who know Nick personally to go check up on him and make sure that he’s all right. Not a few also shared some encouraging words to the star. “Please turn to someone you trust and/or a counselor for some guidance. You matter,” one said. “Nick please don’t kill yourself. your a great person it’s the media trying to make you look like a bad guy.”

Nick previously made a lot of people concerned after he shared a cryptic message that read, “Y’all can have this planet! I’m out!” amid the backlash that he has been facing over the comments he made about white people. In an episode of “Cannon’s Class”, he compared white people to “animals” and “true savages.”