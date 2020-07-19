Nick Cannon Seemingly Hints At Suicidal Thoughts, While Mourning Loss Of Friend

#NickCannon has been weathering the storm, while facing backlash for his anti-Semitic comments. After cryptic tweets on Thursday, the actor seemingly revealed he was battling suicidal thoughts late Saturday night.

While mourning the loss of his friend and artist #RyanBowers, Nick Cannon wrote, “After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it.”

He continued to reminisce on the life of Bowers and stated that if he wasn’t so “engulfed” with his own “bulls-t,”he could’ve been there for his friend.

As previously reported, ViacomCBS severed ties with Nick Cannon after a clip of him making anti-semitic comments went viral. While he issued an apology, he received backlash and posted a message ending with, “Goodnight. Enjoy Earth [prayer and heart emoji],” and his location being Earth.

Also the 39-year-old’s anticipated talk show that was set to debut this year has now been postponed to 2021 with no official premiere date.

In a statement to US Weekly, Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury said, “After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere. We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views,” they told US Weekly. “We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show.” The statement concluded, “Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism and hate speech. It runs counter to everything we stand for.”

