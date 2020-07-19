Nexo Finance Accused of Being Behind Zeus Capital and Chainlink Short By Cointelegraph

Nexo Finance Accused of Being Behind Zeus Capital and Chainlink Short
Nexo Finance has been accused of being behind the suspicious asset management firm that sought to short Chainlink (LINK) after social media users saw Zeus Capital’s source code pointing to its website.
Twitter users found a connection between Zeus Capital, who days ago called Link “crypto’s Wirecard,” and Nexo Finance on the Zeus Capital website. Embedded within the Zeus website source code were several instances of Typeform links connected to Nexo’s website. Typeform, which lets users create forms, is also used by Nexo on its own site to let users sign up for their newsletter.
