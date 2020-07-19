New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks start time, results, news for 2020 round 10

After 20 minutes of the action, the Cronulla Sharks are in full control and lead the Warriors 18-0 at Central Coast Stadium.

The Sharks have been dominant from the kick-off, holding 60% of possession and making the Warriors pay who have so far missed six tackles.

It’s the young guns of the Sharks who so far caused the issues for New Zealand with Braden Hamlin-Uele (3), William Kennedy (8) and Ronaldo Mulitalo (14) all crossing over in the early stages of the match.