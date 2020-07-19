NBA exhibition games open with 10-minute quarters By

© . NBA logo seen on chair at NBA exhibition in Beijing



The NBA will return to action with upcoming exhibition games consisting of 10-minute quarters.

As the exhibition game schedule progresses, the regular 12-minute quarters will return, but with players spending more than four months out of action, the initial practice games will move much faster. The NBA reportedly wants to take it easy on teams not just for free time, but also because some clubs don’t have full rosters yet.

The NBA’s exhibition game schedule begins Wednesday with four games. The Orlando Magic will face the Los Angeles Clippers, the Washington Wizards will face the Denver Nuggets, the New Orleans Pelicans will play against the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings will face the Miami Heat.

The 12-minute quarterback will come with each team’s second exhibition game. All teams are expected to play three games before the regular season resumes on July 30.

All NBA games from July 30 to the end of the season will be played in the Orlando, Florida area as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that closed the league in March.

– Field level media