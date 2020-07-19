NASA iPhone Cases from CASETiFY are now on the way

Today, CASETiFY is launching its latest collection of iPhone cases and other Apple accessories in partnership with NASA. Across the collection, you’ll find plenty of imagery inspired by the space agency, including iconic logos, blueprints, and more. Alongside cases for the latest handsets, there’s also leather Apple Watch bands, and much more on the way. Head below for a closer look at the new NASA accessories and all the details for how to score them for yourself.

Today’s new CASETiFY drop continues the brand’s ongoing theme of partnering with iconic properties like Pokémon, Coca-Cola, and more. But now we’re getting arguably the most unique batch of releases yet thanks to a collaboration with NASA.

All of the upcoming NASA iPhone cases sport out of this world designs, just like you’d expect. Some are decked out in iconic imagery like the old school NASA logo all the way to depictions of the Space Shuttle schematics and more. CASETiFY has cases for just about every current-generation iPhone, so you’ll be covered whether you’re rocking a new iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 7.

Just about all of the cases will sell for between $45 and $55 depending on which style you opt for. Each of CASETiFY’s releases will come decked out in various prints, so you’ll be able to choose what level of protection is right for you, as well. Though some offerings are only available on the newer smartphones from Apple.

Alongside the iPhone cases, CASETiFY also has plenty of other Apple accessories available in its new NASA collection. From leather Apple Watch bands with the agency’s insignia to AirPods covers and more, there are plenty of ways to represent your love of space travel.

New iPhone accessories launching at the end of the month

CASETiFY will be launching its collection of NASA iPhone cases and other accessories on July 30. You’ll be able to bring home all of the upcoming gear starting under $40. Right now, you can sign up for a waitlist, which will give you priority access to everything included in the collection once it launches.

Just about every time CASETiFY decides to drop a new product line, its accessories sell out within a few days of hitting its online storefront. So if any of the NASA designs catch your eye, it’s best to pick them up sooner than later. Like just about all of CASETiFY’s collaborations, this batch of new gear is part of a limited run.

