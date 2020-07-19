Naomi Osaka, Stephen Miller Lead Olympic Athletes for Online Summer Festival

WENN

The Summer Festival of Online Experiences is going to feature more than 100 Olympian and Paralympians as they discuss sport, ambition and life in lockdown.

–

Airbnb, the company that was set to sponsor the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is hosting an online festival featuring activities and events led by top athletes.

Beginning on 24 July (20), when the Tokyo 2020 games were initially scheduled to begin, Airbnb’s Summer Festival of Online Experiences will feature more than 100 Olympian and Paralympians as they discuss sport, ambition and life in lockdown.

Among those taking part is British paralympian Stephen Miller, who will be discussing the role of positive thinking, while Japan’s two-time grand slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka will showcase her training regime during Covid-19.

“At a time when it is difficult for people to gather and celebrate the exceptional performance of athletes, Airbnb is proud to host the summer festival, which is a new way to experience the Olympic and Paralympic spirit online,” Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb, said.

“Guests will be able to connect and interact with some of the most elite competitors within the Olympic and Paralympic movement, giving them even more reasons to cheer them on next year.”

Tickets will be available to book via the Airbnb website next Wednesday (22Jul20), with all proceeds going to the athletes involved.