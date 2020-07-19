MLS is Back: How to Watch the Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Stream

The MLS is Back tournament is underway in Orlando, Florida, and today’s schedule foresees the return of two rivals from the Pacific Northwest when the Seattle Sounders face the Vancouver Whitecaps. Follow all the action wherever you are with our live streaming guide Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps. Seattle is participating in its third and final game of the MLS group stage es Back tonight in this Group B match. For Vancouver, it is game number two. These two sides normally compete for the Cascadia Cup each year, along with Portland Timbers, although it has been announced that games that take place without the attendance of fans will not count towards the rivalry competition. There is still a lot to play in tournament-style competition with group games contributing to the regular season standings and the overall MLS winner is back earning a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Sounders have taken just one point from their first two games in MLS: Back with a draw in their first game against San Jose Earthquakes and a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Chicago Fire in their last outing. Brian Schmetzer’s team needs to win their last group game for a chance to advance to the elimination rounds of the MLS is Back Tournament. Before the forced recess of the season, the Seattle team recorded a season opener win at home against the Chicago Fire and a draw against Columbus Crew. The results so far mean that Seattle has five points in the overall Western Conference standings. Vancouver Whitecaps got its start in MLS. The delay in the start was delayed after the retirement of FC Dallas and the subsequent reorganization of the group. In the team’s opening Group B game, the Whitecaps fell 4-3 to San Jose Earthquakes, dropping a 2-goal lead twice in that game before finally conceding the game’s deciding goal in the eighth minute of halting time. . In the overall Western Conference standings, the Blues and Whites have three points from three games played in the 2020 season so far. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Where and When? The MLS is Back Tournament is held entirely at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. All games in Orlando will be played behind closed doors without the assistance of fans and with strict health and safety precautions. Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps will begin on Sunday, July 19 at 10:30 pm ET. That makes it a start at 7:30 pm PT. For those watching from the UK, the first game starts at 3:30 am BST on Monday, July 20. Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps online from outside their country We have details of all the stations for this tournament in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom further down in this guide. If you intend to watch MLS games but are away from home, you will run into trouble when trying to stream your national coverage online from abroad as it is likely to be geoblocked. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile device to one that is in your home country, allowing you to look as if you were there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you an extra layer of security when browsing the web. There are many options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our # 1 choice due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a wide range of operating systems and devices (for example, iOS, Android, smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, game consoles, etc.). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or try it with their 30-day money back guarantee. Are you looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are for sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the MLS Back Tournament. Get into this deal now!

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps online in the US If you live in the US and want to see Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps, you have a few options. Since the game airs on FS1 and in Spanish on TUDN, you can choose from several different streaming services to watch online. Hulu with live TV Hulu With Live TV costs $ 54.99 per month and gives you access to 67 channels, including FS1 for Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, plus ESPN and ESPN 2 for many other games on MLS is Back. You won’t be able to watch MLS games on TUDN, but you will be able to watch two streams simultaneously and the service also includes a free 50-hour cloud DVR in case you want to record some games to watch later.

Hulu

Hulu’s Live TV Package is a great choice for a wide variety of purposes, including streaming the MLS is Back Tournament.

Fubo TV FuboTV starts at $ 54.99 per month and gives you access to FS1 and TUDN so you can choose any way to watch Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps. However, the service does not have ESPN or ESPN2, so you will not be able to see the games broadcast on the network. FuboTV includes a 7-day free trial so you can try the service yourself. Sign up for FuboTV now Sling TV SlingTV starts at $ 30 a month for either your Orange or Blue plan, though you can try the service for free for three days. You can watch games on FS1, including Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps, with the Blue plan or other games on ESPN channels with Sling Orange. If you want both, you’d better get your Orange & Blue plan at $ 45 a month to get access to all the channels you’ll need to watch MLS is Back except TUDN. SlingTV also includes 10 hours of cloud DVR storage for free, as well as its own on-demand library.

Sling TV

Subscribe to Sling TV now and get 3 days of free access to try it out!