MLB power rankings for the 2020 season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fortunate that baseball will be played this year. If the season had been canceled, which could still happen, the blockbuster trade for Mookie Betts would have been for nothing. Now that baseball will be played this year, the Dodgers are understandably the favorite to dominate.

A duo with Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler is tremendous, but losing David Price is a significant blow. Fortunately, the Dodgers boast plenty of pitching depth. Alex Wood and Julio Urías can solidify this rotation, if healthy, while the bullpen should be strong with Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol. Oh, the Dodgers’ lineup also boasts two MVP-caliber bats in Betts and Cody Bellinger and there’s All-Star talent surrounding them. We might finally see a World Series parade return to Los Angeles.

No MLB team benefited more from MLB’s suspension of play than the Yankees. After an incredible offseason, this club experienced a myriad of injuries that would have kept out stars Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and James Paxton for most of the first half. Thanks to the delayed start, this club will be healthy when the first pitch is thrown on Opening Day. Of course, they need a few stars to recover from COVID-19.

The Yankees’ lineup will primarily be the same as this past season, which they are more than fine with coming off a campaign filled with multiple home run records. We also saw this club’s incredible depth, which will be key when playing during a health crisis. Gerrit Cole is the ace this team desperately needed and will be worth the massive contract. Luis Severino’s absence will be felt, but there is still enough pitching for the Yankees to compete for the World Series.

The Rays are always slept on each year. Yet, this club finds a way to be a contender in the AL and fight with the Yankees and Houston Astros for the AL pennant. While they might lack star power, Tampa Bay’s stellar rotation paired with its deep and versatile roster makes it a World Series contender.

It starts in a rotation headlined by Charlie Morton, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell. All three will compete for the Cy Young this season and can match up with any rotation in the postseason. Behind them, Tampa Bay has Ryan Yarbrough, Trevor Richards and an excellent bullpen in the late innings. The lineup might not look intimidating, but manager Kevin Cash will tinker with it and take advantage of every matchup he can. Don’t sleep on the Rays this season. We know the Yankees won’t.

4. Houston Astros

While the Astros might not have benefited quite as strongly from the shutdown as the Yankees, this organization is still incredibly fortunate. Justin Verlander was certain to miss the start of the season following groin surgery, and now he’s recovered and on track for Opening Day. Oh, there’s also the sign-stealing scandal that has become an afterthought.

Houston’s lineup will still be one of the best in MLB, especially if everyone stays healthy. Keep in mind, the Astros could also give top prospect Kyle Tucker more playing time this year. We love the front of the Astros’ rotation, but there are some real concerns after Verlander and Zack Greinke. If Josh James, Forrest Whitley or José Urquidy can step up, the Astros could avenge their World Series loss and win a legitimate World Series trophy.

The Twins set MLB’s single-season record in 2019 with 317 home runs. Apparently, that wasn’t enough for them, given they signed Josh Donaldson this offseason. This lineup is loaded from top to bottom, and it could reach another stratosphere of greatness if Byron Buxton, the No. 1 overall prospect a few years ago, stays healthy and lives up to his potential.

It’s the rotation that always caused us the most hesitation. The addition of Kenta Maeda helps, but this club would still be relying on Homer Bailey for a significant number of starts. The delayed season means Rich Hill, an exceptional starter when throwing fewer than 120 innings, can return around Opening Day. The Twins might be a tier below the top World Series contenders, but it wouldn’t be a shock if they won the pennant this year.