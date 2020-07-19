Michael Schumacher update, the world could soon see it, says Jean Todt, former Ferrari boss

There are new hopes that the world may soon see Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher after former Ferrari boss Jean Todt provided an update on the condition of the German racing icon.

Schumacher, 51, suffered serious head injuries during a ski accident in the French Alps in 2013.

The condition of the F1 icon in the past 7 years has remained a great mystery to the Schumacher family yet to provide important updates on his condition.

According to Todt, who was the team manager at Ferrari when Schumacher was at the peak of his powers, the family of the German legend is now “working” on a plan to allow the world to see the man himself.

Michael Schumacher (Getty)

“I saw Michael last week,” said Todt Daily mail.

“He is fighting. I hope the world can see him again. That is what he and his family are working for.”

Todt also weighed in on the fan debate when he said it was “impossible” to decide whether Schumacher is the greatest driver of all time.

“I love Michael. But it is impossible to say who is the best of all. There is Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark, Ayrton Senna and Michael.”

Michael and Corinna Schumacher. (AP)

“You can only think in terms of who is the best in a given generation.”

As the world continues to wait for a major update on Schumacher, reports emerged last month that the Formula One icon underwent stem cell surgery in an attempt to regenerate his nervous system.