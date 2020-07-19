M,G Investment Management holds Trinseo S.A. By .com

© . M,amp;G Investment Management holds Trinseo S.A.



On the 13th of July, M,amp;G Investment Management kept Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:) shares at an average price of $21.81 per share.

Shares of Trinseo S.A. are down -5.13% since the transaction.

M,amp;G Investment Management’s holding in Trinseo S.A. kept their 7.8 million shares according to the report.

M,amp;G Investment Management first bought Trinseo S.A. stock in the fourth quarter of 2019.

M,amp;G Investment Management also owns Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:), Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:), Linde PLC (NYSE:) and Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:).

Trinseo S.A. is its number two position by number of shares and market value among chemicals stocks.

In contrast, California State Teachers Retirement System, the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund, and Victory Capital Management reduced TSE shares, while Millennium Management and Old Mutual Asset Managers UK sold all their TSE shares.