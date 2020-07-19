Megan Thee Stallion Refuses to Snitch on Tory Lanez, Will Handle Shooting in ‘Street’ Way

Instagram

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ raptress reportedly is not cooperating with police investigation into the incident that happened last week, but she’ll make sure that the ‘Quarantine Radio’ host will pay the consequences.

–

Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly taking the “street” way in dealing with the shooting that left her foot injured. A source says the “Savage” hitmaker is refusing to cooperate with the Los Angeles Police Department who are investigating Tory Lanez for allegedly pulling the trigger during last week’s incident.

“Megan is not telling on anyone. What happened to her on the night will be handled, but not by police,” the source allegedly close to the 25-year-old femcee tells MTO News, insisting that Megan is not a “snitch.”

While Tory will likely avoid a long prison sentence if Megan won’t cooperate will police, she will make sure that the 5′ 3″ Canadian star will face “street” consequences for what he did to her, meaning that she might be planning a retaliation in one way or another.

The shooting incident took place on early Sunday morning, July 12 after an altercation at a party. When police pulled over Tory’s car, they found a handgun in his car with Megan bleeding inside the car. It was initially reported that she suffered cut from broken glass, but it’s later confirmed that she was shot in the foot.

Tory was initially was arrested and booked for possession of a concealed weapon, but is now being investigated for possible assault with a deadly weapon as police believe that he attacked Megan and pulled the trigger when she tried to leave his car. Police, however, are facing a roadblock in the investigation as witnesses refuse to cooperate.

A spokesperson for the LAPD previously said, “At the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police she did not report that she was the victim of any crime. And the LAPD has not received any additional information at this time.”

Megan herself has taken to social media several times to address the incident. “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she tweeted on Friday, July 17.

She also called out people who are poking fun at the incident that has left her feeling “hurt” and “traumatized.” She added, “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”