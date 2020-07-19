Megan Thee Stallion NOT Cooperating w/ Police; No Snitching On Tory Lanez!!

Megan Thee Stallion may be the realest female rapper, since Lil Kim. MTO News has learned that Megan is refusing to cooperate with the Los Angeles police department, who are investigating Tory for allegedly shooting the female celebrity.

MTO News was the first news source in the world to confirm that Tory shot Meg in the foot, after she broke up with the 5 foot 3 inch rapper.

Well now we’re hearing that Megan is team NO SNITCH. A person close to the Houston rapper told MTO News, “Megan is not telling on anyone. What happened to her on the night will be handled, but not by police.”

The source also told MTO News that Megan is not a “snitch” and claims that she will not cooperate with any police investigation.

That’s great news for Tory.

While he’s already been charged with possession of a gun, authorities have not been able to confirm whether he shot Megan. And without her cooperation, that likely means that Tory can avoid a long prison sentence.

Of course, Tory will still have to face “street” consequences for what he did to Megan . . .