Megan Thee Stallion NOT Cooperating w/ Police; No Snitching On Tory Lanez!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Megan Thee Stallion may be the realest female rapper, since Lil Kim. MTO News has learned that Megan is refusing to cooperate with the Los Angeles police department, who are investigating Tory for allegedly shooting the female celebrity.

