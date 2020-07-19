Mayor seeking stronger COVID-19 measures for Toronto bars and restaurants as Stage 3 of reopening nears

Article content continued

“Current guidelines include strict restrictions for indoor bar seating, including that all customers must be seated when eating or drinking at the establishment and patrons at different tables are separated by two metres or Plexiglas or some other similar barrier, among others,” Elliott added.

Toronto reported on Friday that there have been 15,037 cases of COVID-19 in the city, up 81 since Wednesday.

But it “takes only one case (perhaps asymptomatic) in a bar to infect many people, possibly equivalent to several times Toronto’s average daily total,” Tory wrote in his letter to Ford.

It takes only one case in a bar to infect many people

Furthermore, the request for additional restrictions for Toronto comes as big chunks of Ontario outside of the Greater Toronto Area have been cleared to enter Stage 3, which led the Ontario Medical Association on Friday to caution against reopening indoor bars.