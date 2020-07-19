Maurizio Sarri: Juventus head coach not concerned by sack talk | Football News





Maurizio Sarri is on course to win the first league title of his career

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri insists he is not afraid of being sacked and is keen to see out his contract with the Serie A leaders.

The Italian champions hold a six point advantage over Inter Milan and Atalanta, while Lazio trail by six points back in fourth place.

Juventus face Lazio on Monday night and a win would take them to within six points of the title.

Juventus are aiming to win a ninth consecutive Serie A title

Despite being so close to the title in his first season, Sarri is facing questions about his future.

Asked if he is scared of being sacked, Sarri said: “Have you ever asked a Formula 1 driver if he is afraid of speed? No. There are risks which come with this job, if you are afraid of these risks you shouldn’t do this job.

“So, I am living this situation with ease, knowing that this is my job, everything is good if you win, everything is bad if you lose. And the logic consequence is the criticism of the coach. It’s part and parcel of this job.”

Pressed on if he was keen to stay at Juventus, Sarri continued: “I told you that one must not be afraid, not that one must be afraid.

“If you do this job, you must not be afraid of anything considering all the risks that come with it.

“The team is used to fight for the title, therefore from this point of view we should rest assured. But we are living through a moment that I think nobody ever had to live through in 110 years of football.

“So, obviously this is a period that is creating more problems to everybody apart from the matches. There are teams that are facing it more easily and teams that have more ups and downs.”

Sarri won the Europa League with Chelsea last season and left his post later that summer

Sarri won the Europa League in his first season at Chelsea before quickly leaving his post to return to Italy and join Juventus.

But Sarri is keen to stay at the club next season and fulfil his contract with Juventus, who have two years remaining, but says he does not want the future to distract his side from the final few games of the season.

“Look, I have a contract and as far as I am concerned I want to honour it at all costs. My future is tomorrow, meaning that we have to think about the single matches without thinking about the next 12 months.

“In this moment our focus must be only on our next games, starting with tomorrow’s match. Then, in football all the rest is a consequence of this, therefore in our head in this moment there must be only Lazio.”