Mating Season Gets Kinky In This Exclusive Sneak Peek at 50 Shades of Sharks

Normally, we have a love-hate relationship with Nat Geo’s Sharkfest. On the one hand, who doesn’t love to watch every single shark-related show they can get their hands on? On the other hand… it’s summer and after watching Sharkfest, it becomes physically impossible to step foot in the ocean. However, this year most beaches are closed due to COVID-19 concerns so we can all enjoy this epic programming in peace!

This summer, National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD’s eighth annual Sharkfest will air five full weeks of shark-tastic programming, and TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek at three of the premiere events on the schedule.

The first, World’s Biggest Tiger Shark? follows marine biologist, Kori Garza, and underwater cameraman, Andy Casagrande. They’ll search the waters surrounding French Polynesia on the trail of Kamakai, a huge female Tiger shark. Our exclusive sneak peek shows Garza getting up close and personal with a shark that’s just three feet shy of the shark they’re looking for.

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark? premieres Sunday, July 19 at 8/7c.

Yes, 50 Shades of Sharks is exactly what you think it is. You really only need to hear the title to immediately make you tune in to this one! In the short clip below, shark mating gets kind of rough when an uninvited third party shows up. Kudos to Nat Geo for somehow making sharks kinky. Check out 50 Shades of Sharks to watch sharks finding some summer lovin’!

50 Shades of Sharks premieres Friday, July 24, at 10/9c.

Our final sneak peek from Most Wanted Sharks is enough to give any shark fan goosebumps. Imagine diving with the tiger sharks mid-feed, and turning around to find a surprise in the form of a Great White making its way towards you. While Great Whites are usually an average of 15 feet long and 2,500 pounds, this one is a staggering 20 feet long and liking clocking in at 5,000 pounds. Props to these camera guys for keeping their cool with a Goliath like this one crashing their party.

Most Wanted Sharks premieres Thursday, July 23, at 10/9c.