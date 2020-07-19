Manchester United back on track under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Peter Kenyon | Football News





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led Manchester United on a 19-game unbeaten run, stretching back to January

Manchester United are getting back on track under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a period in which players were not joining the club for the “right reasons”, according to Peter Kenyon.

Following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, United have made several eye-catching signings who have failed to live up to their billing, including Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao.

But Kenyon – who worked closely with Ferguson as United’s chief executive until leaving in 2003 – believes Solskjaer is getting the club back on track by following his former boss’ example in the transfer market.

Peter Kenyon was chief executive at Manchester United, before leaving to take on the same role at Chelsea in 2003

Kenyon told The Telegraph: “I don’t think people fully understood what United is all about. United is a huge club and just because you are a world-class player, doesn’t mean you can go there and be successful.

“I don’t think United is about paying the biggest transfer fees. Whilst we always paid really good wages and competed in transfers – although Alex would continually say we never gave him enough money – what we got were players who really wanted to be at United for the right reasons.

“I think they have lost that a bit and they are getting that back, and that’s why I think they will come back. Ole is good because he understands that aspect of it. It’s really important.”

Kenyon explains Ronaldo success, Ronaldinho failure

Kenyon’s final summer as United chief executive saw him miss out on the signing of Ronaldinho to Barcelona, but succeed in bringing in an 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined United as a teenager in 2003, before leaving for Real Madrid in a then-world-record transfer in 2008

Ferguson was already interested in signing Ronaldo before United took on Sporting in a pre-season friendly, but famously increased his interest after witnessing his highly impressive performance.

Kenyon says Ferguson could not even wait until after the game to make his move, saying: “I got a call at half-time saying, ‘rather than leave [Ronaldo] here, can we take him home please?’

“So the team left the next day and I stayed to do it.”

Kenyon was less successful in signing Ronaldinho, but says United became uncomfortable with the amount of money needed to prise the Brazilian from PSG.

“We did try really hard for Ronaldinho and in the end we offered what was a load of money, even by our standards,” explained Kenyon.

Ronaldinho joined Barcelona in 2003, and won the Balon d’Or in 2005

“Getting the player for the amount of money paid didn’t sit well at United. There was a decision that if he is right and we do want him we will pay, because we could.

“It crossed the line and on reflection – and this is not about his ability – it turned out to be a great decision.”

