Man charged after trying to escape to smoke cigarette

A man was charged after he allegedly attempted to escape the Sydney hotel quarantine to smoke a cigarette.

The Queenslander man was seen leaving his room by security guards at the Macquarie Street Hotel in Sydney’s CBD around 2:35 a.m. this morning.

When he was ordered to return to his room, he refused, the police allege.

The 28-year-old allegedly attempted to escape through an elevator and was arrested by police.

A brief fight ensued before the man was seized by the officers and returned to his hotel room.

The Queenslander has been accused of resisting a police officer in the performance of duty and violating the coronavirus public health orders.

A Notice of Attendance has been issued to the future court.