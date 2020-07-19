Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases including 17 in Xinjiang By

© . FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing



BEIJING () – China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 19, up from 16 cases from a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 17 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other five were imported cases.

China reported 13 new asymptomatic patients, down from 42 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 83,682 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.