Lionel Messi double as Barcelona sign off with win | Football News





Barcelona celebrate during a 5-0 rout of Alaves

Lionel Messi scored twice as runners-up Barcelona thrashed Alaves 5-0 on the final day of La Liga.

Quique Setien’s side were out to finish on a high note after a shock defeat to Osasuna last time out allowed Real Madrid to claim the title with a game to spare.

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona finished the season with a convincing win

Teenage forward Ansu Fati put Barca in front midway through the first half – after the visitors had hit the woodwork three times – while Messi and strike partner Luis Suarez further stretched their lead before half-time.

Defender Nelson Semedo scored a fourth early in the second half before Messi struck again, scoring a 25th league goal of the season which is almost certain to land him the top scorer’s award for a record seventh time.

Messi has four more goals than Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and is on course to win a record seventh Pichichi trophy -one that would eclipse the benchmark he shares with the late Telmo Zarra.

“Individual prizes and objectives are secondary. It’s an important achievement to win it seven times but I would have liked it to have been accompanied by the La Liga title,” Messi said, as quoted by Reuters.

The Argentine had made headlines on Thursday with an angry post-match interview after the 2-1 loss to Osasuna, blasting the team as weak and inconsistent.

But he was in a happier mood after the dominant performance against Alaves, saying the rout would stand his team-mates in good stead ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg game with Napoli.

“It was a difficult game due to the situation we were in and the kick off time and heat but the team responded with a different attitude and showed great commitment,” Messi added.

“We took a long hard look at ourselves from the inside which is what we needed to do. We have not had a good season in terms of performances or results but today we took a step forward.

“It’s an important step for what’s coming next.”