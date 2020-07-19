Kuwait ruler had successful surgery, state news agency says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah is seen during the Arab summit in Mecca
KUWAIT () – Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah underwent successful surgery on Sunday morning, his office said.
Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled Kuwait since 2006, had been admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks.
His office, in a statement carried by state news agency KUNA, did not specify what kind of surgery he underwent.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.