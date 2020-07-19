Kuwait ruler had successful surgery, state news agency says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah is seen during the Arab summit in Mecca

KUWAIT () – Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah underwent successful surgery on Sunday morning, his office said.

Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled Kuwait since 2006, had been admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks.

His office, in a statement carried by state news agency KUNA, did not specify what kind of surgery he underwent.

