Kristen Bell Recasting on ‘Central Park’ Is ‘Learning Lesson’ to Fight for Racial Equality

Josh Gad hopes his decision to recast Kristen Bell‘s character on “Central Park” will remind others of the need to fight for equality.

The actress announced on 24 June (20) that she would no longer be voicing the role of biracial Molly Tillerman on the Apple TV+ series, with showrunners instead hiring a Black or multiracial actress to take on the part.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gad, who co-created the series with Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, said, “I could not love Kristen Bell more than I already knew I loved her, because it wasn’t even a discussion It was – this is what we’re going to all do collectively to make sure that we get this right.”

He continued, “In terms of finding the person to replace Kristen as Molly, it’s a really hard task. I will say that we’ve been immersed already in listening to so many unbelievable auditions, and some very well known people, some not well known people.”

The star added he’s been “blown away” by the performances he’s listened to already, but insisted he hopes the wider implications surrounding the change are noted and echoed by other production companies.

“I think what’s really amazing is the conversations that have risen out of this. You’ve seen immediate change, I think, across the board on the surface level,” he mused of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. “How do you continue to make sure that there are opportunities that aren’t just flashy, but opportunities from the writers room down? Animation, directors, producers – where do you continue to do better? How do you continue to do better?”

He concluded, “I think that conversation is really driving a lot of the decisions moving forward, not only Central Park but everything I’m involved with – and it’s exciting to see.”