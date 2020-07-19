Kanye West Slammed for Saying Harriet Tubman ‘Never Freed the Slaves’ at First Rally

WENN

During his presidential rally in South Carolina, the ‘Famous’ rapper stresses that the late activist ‘just had the slaves go work for other white people’ instead of freeing them.

Kanye West has officially kicked off his presidential campaign, but it didn’t go without some controversies. The rapper has been receiving massive backlash on social media due to the things that he said during his first rally in South Carolina over the weekend.

During the rally, which could only be attended by “limited guests,” Kanye talked about a number of topics while wearing a bulletproof vest. Among all the topics, the one that sparked the most controversy was his comments about Harriet Tubman, an activist who rescued around 70 slaves in the U.S. “Harriet Tubman.. never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” he said.

The backlash was immediate, with a few audience members could be seen saying, “Come on, man!” There was also a woman who shouted, “Okay, we’re leaving now.”

<br />

People online also threw a shot at the rapper. Many urged Kim Kardashian to “come get your husband,” while there was an individual who commented, “The younger generations should do me a favour. Please, y’all had better drag Kanye West and make controversial comments about him when he’s gone, the same way he’s not letting Harriet Tubman’s soul rest in peace.”

Someone pointed out that Kanye should never get involved in politics, adding, “First slavery was a choice and now he’s downplaying Harriet. Get the f**k out of here. You’re a fool if you support him.” Meanwhile, a person said, “did i just hear kanye say Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves!!!!!!! WHAT THE ACTUAL F**K IS THIS MAN ON!!!!”

The backlash aside, Kanye also ranted about anti-abortion during the rally. Getting emotional, the “Jesus Is King” rapper said he almost “killed his daughter” North and that his father almost made his mom abort him. He then said, “No more Plan B, Plan A. Anyone who is pregnant, you have an option of $50,000 of support to take care of your child.”