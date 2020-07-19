Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman “Never Actually Freed The Slaves, She Just Had Them Work For Other White People”

While holding his first presidential rally, Kanye West made some disparaging remarks about Harriet Tubman, and people were not here for it.

While in South Carolina speaking at the rally, Kanye stated that Harriet Tubman didn’t really free slaves. “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves go work for other white people,” he said. The crowd let out a sigh of disbelief and some people reportedly walked out.

This isn’t the first time Kanye made comments like this. In 2018, he stated that “slavery was a choice,” on TMZ, which was met with a lot of resistance.

As we previously reported, Kanye announced he was running for president in July. It was later reported that he had dropped out of the race because he didn’t file the proper paperwork in time.

“@NYMag’s The Intelligencer exclusively reports that Kanye West’s quest to become the next President of the United States is over before it truly began. In an interview with Steve Kramer—who is a get-out-the-vote specialist running a firm that helps candidates get on the ballot—he confirmed that he had been hired to help Kanye get on the presidential voting ballots in both Florida and South Carolina. Kramer explained that Ye’s team was “working over weekend [in Florida], formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.”

That doesn’t appear to be the case however, because he has since filed with the Federal Election Committee.

“Kanye filed the first form required by the FEC Wednesday — Form 1, Statement of Organization — declaring that the Kanye 2020 committee will serve as the “Principal Campaign Committee” with West as its candidate. The party is listed as BDY … which Ye’s said stands for the Birthday Party.

Welp. This is sure to be an interesting race.