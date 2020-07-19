K. Michelle Spills Tea About Moneybagg Yo: ‘I Turned Him Down For Some P**SY’

K Michelle put her former friend – rapper Moneybagg Yo – businesss out on Instagram Live last night.

Moneybagg recently made the news, when he copped his girlfriend Ari a brand new Lamborghini. His baby mama went off on a tirade after learning about the purchase, attacking him for the massive splurge

Now K Michelle has something to say about Moneybagg – and Lamborghinis

When talking about Moneybagg K Michelle said:

I could go up here with Moneybagg and tell him about his $100,000 that they finna show in his bank account today at 7 o’clock while he trying to be picky about some records when I done did shit with Chris Brown and everything, And I turned your ass down for some pussy. And you out here with $100,000 rentin’ Lambos.”

Moneybagg Yo is supposedly in a committed relationship with Ari.

K Michelle ended the clip ended with, “Oh, I’m on Live.”