K. Michelle Spills Tea About Moneybagg Yo: ‘I Turned Him Down For Some P**SY’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

K Michelle put her former friend – rapper Moneybagg Yo – businesss out on Instagram Live last night.

Moneybagg recently made the news, when he copped his girlfriend Ari a brand new Lamborghini. His baby mama went off on a tirade after learning about the purchase, attacking him for the massive splurge

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR