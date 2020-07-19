John Legend Admits History Of Cheating Before Chrissy Teigen

John Legend found himself in the dog house this week for spilling a little too much tea, and all I could think was, “Oh no baby, what is you doing???”
During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the singer admitted to having “a history [of cheating], especially in my 20s.”
“I think what happened for me personally is, you go through a lot of your life, like your teens, and I was like the ‘two years younger kid than everybody’ in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls when I was younger. And when I started to get that attention, I loved it — just ate it up,” he shared.
John continued, saying, “Part of it, I escaped technically cheating by kind of keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating. You can try to get off on technicalities…I was dishonest and selfish and just enjoyed this new attention I was getting.”
The Sexiest Man Alive said all of that changed when he met his now-wife Chrissy Teigen, who he shares a daughter and son with.
“At a certain point you just realize, like, you’re happier being honest. And you’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person. And at a certain point, I just decided that that person was Chrissy and I…just decided I wasn’t going to mess with anybody else anymore,” he added.
Well, John’s interview didn’t go over so well with Chrissy, who did some basic math and had a question for her hubby.
“‘Especially’??” she tweeted, referring to his interview. “The other shit is the 10s and 30s so [you] better be talking the tens, idiot.”
For context, Chrissy and John first met in 2006 — when he was 28 — on the set of the music video for his song, “Stereo.”
John and Chrissy tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013 and the rest is history.
Try not putting your foot in your mouth next time, John. As they say: Happy wife, happy life ❤️.
