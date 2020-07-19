Joel Wilkinson calls for CEO Gillon McLachlan’s sacking over handling of racial issues

Former Gold Coast Suns player Joel Wilkinson has called Gillon McLachlan’s position as AFL CEO “untenable” claiming that he has grossly mishandled racial issues.

The 28-year-old took to his personal Twitter account to voice his concerns about the AFL boss, pointing to the AFL’s decision to administer vaccinations to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players, a move which the league has since apologised for.

“Gillon McLachlan you continue to fail Indigenous and African players past and present,” Wilkinson tweeted.

“There’s a continuous pattern during your reign that is racist, dangerous and must be stopped. You will resign, we’ll be making sure that happens. Your position is untenable.

Joel Wilkinson in action for the Gold Coast Suns in one of his 26 career games between 2011 and 2013 (Getty)

“Also, that racist letter I received from you Gillon and other parties June 6th is so racist you won’t get away with it. Along with all the incidents of racism for years.

“(AFL Players) white players association. Or will you finally prove otherwise (Paul Marsh)? Gillon McLachlan’s position as CEO is untenable. The AFLPA must take action against this long history of racist failures from the AFL, Gillon McLachlan.”

Wilkinson’s tweets are far from the first time he has voiced concerns about the league’s handling of racial issues, after pursuing legal action against the AFL back in 2018.

The former Sun, who played 26 games for the club from 2011-13, previously alleged his career ended early due to the racial, sexual and religious abuse he suffered from AFL staff, the Suns, club officials and teammates, and rival players and fans.