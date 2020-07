Jack Nicklaus is one of nearly two million people in the United States who have recovered from the coronavirus.

During Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Nicklaus revealed that he and his wife, Barbara, contracted COVID-19 back in March. Barbara did not experience symptoms, while the 80-year-old Nicklaus said he had a sore throat and a cough but was not symptomatic for very long.