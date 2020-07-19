Investigators Stay Silent as Inside Job Rumors Emerge By Cointelegraph

The Cashaa Hack: Investigators Stay Silent as Inside Job Rumors Emerge



On July 11, fraudsters hacked into digital payment platform Cashaa’s over-the-counter desk, which serves Indian customers, and stole 336 (BTC), worth approximately $3.1million. Although Cashaa stated that there have been no users affected by this hack, they did put a hard stop on all crypto-related transactions for 24 hours to understand the incident better.

Cashaa is a United Kingdom-based crypto-friendly bank that deals with Bitcoin OTC operations and works with major traditional and crypto exchanges in India. According to an official statement, the incident took place with an OTC transaction manager based in East Delhi, India, whose personal computer was attacked with malware. Kumar Gaurav, founder and CEO of Cashaa, revealed to Cointelegraph more details on the underlying circumstances that led to this incident:

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph