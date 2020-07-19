Institutional Investors Are Turning Their Attention to Decentralized Finance By Cointelegraph

The technology is still in its early stages, yet even as issues of usability, scalability, interoperability and lack of regulatory clarity continue to exasperate the space, the promise of DeFi is undeniable, and its value is impossible to ignore.

The decentralized finance sector has been steadily growing and has begun to see the fruits of its labor. But while there is much hype surrounding DeFi projects and applications, particularly during Bitcoin’s (BTC) uncharacteristic lack of volatility, there is still a long way to go.

