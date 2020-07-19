India Offers Safety to Afghan Hindu and Sikh Minorities Facing Attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Indian government has said that it will expedite visas and the possibility of long term residency for Hindus and Sikhs who have been the target of bloody attacks in recent years amid Afghanistan’s raging war.

In a brief statement on Saturday on the rescue of an Afghan Sikh leader who was abducted in eastern Afghanistan last month, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said, “India has decided to facilitate the return of Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members facing security threats in Afghanistan to India.” It did not provide further details.

An Indian official in Kabul said the decision meant that any of the roughly 600 Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan would be given priority visas and the opportunity to apply for long-term residency once they arrived in India.

In interviews, many welcomed the emergency option, but said that they found themselves between a rock and a hard place. In Afghanistan, they have livelihoods — shops and businesses passed down through generations — but spend their days dreading the next attack. Making a new start in India would most likely mean living in poverty, they said, particularly during an economic slump that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.