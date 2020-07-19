In COVID-19’s Wake, the New Normal Creates Crypto Opportunities By Cointelegraph

In COVID-19’s Wake, the New Normal Creates Crypto Opportunities



The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for everyone, but it has created many opportunities for us in the blockchain industry. In most industries, sales vectors are declining, as bankruptcies and layoffs rule the day. But companies in the crypto and blockchain space have been expanding, hiring and applying for new licenses.

The pandemic has caused suffering in this industry, as in others, but the fundamentals of crypto are better than those of traditional financial markets. We will experience some reshuffling, but the crypto and blockchain industry will become stronger through this crisis. Newmarket (NYSE:) participants are looking for derivative and margin products, and they’re increasingly looking to trade on their phones and mobile applications.

