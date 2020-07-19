Improving AML/KYC Compliance Will Be a Differentiator Says Exec By Cointelegraph

Improving AML/KYC Compliance Will Be a Differentiator Says Exec
The ability to verify documents and comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) requirements is now a differentiator for crypto firms, said identity verification provider Trulioo.
Anatoly Kvitnitsky, Trulioo’s vice president for growth, told Cointelegraph that as crypto crosses many borders, those who want to stand out and maybe attract those looking to exchange crypto to fiat or vice-versa compliance with regulatory requirements.
