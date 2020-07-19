How to wear a mask, as Victoria Premier instructs residents to wear them

Residents of Melbourne and Mitchell Shire have been instructed to wear a face mask when leaving the house from this Thursday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement this morning, saying social distancing should also be observed.

There are two types of face masks suitable for community use: cloth masks and surgical masks.

Both masks are suitable for use to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakaos speaks to the media and displays her face mask. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

A cloth mask should fit securely around the face, specifically covering the nose and the mouth areas, according to instructions from Victoria Health .

It should fit snugly on your face and be secured by ties at the back of your head or ear loops.

If you are using a mask with ear loops, you can use a plastic clip or tie to join the ends together at the back of your head to make sure it fits snugly on your face.

Make sure your mask does not have holes or a valve. This can result in breathing out the virus if you have COVID-19.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or use hand sanitiser that is made up of over 60 per cent alcohol before putting it on and after taking it off.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth at all times and store used face masks in a plastic bag until you have an opportunity to wash them.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wears a mask as he walks to his daily coronavirus briefing on Sunday. (Getty)

Surgical mask (single use)

Before putting on the mask, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or use a hand sanitiser that is made up of over 60 per cent alcohol.

Make sure to check for defects in the mask, such as tears or broken loops.

When wearing the mask position the coloured side of the mask outward.

If present, make sure the metallic strip is at the top of the mask and positioned against the bridge of your nose.

If the mask has ear loops, hold the mask by both ear loops and place one loop over each ear.

It the mask has ties, hold the mask by the upper strings. Tie the upper strings in a secure bow near the crown of your head. Tie the bottom strings securely in a bow near the nape of your neck.

If the mask has dual elastic bands, pull the bottom band over your head and position it against the nape of your neck. Pull the top band over your head and position it against the crown of your head.

When using a surgical mask also remember to mould the bendable metallic upper strip to the shape of your nose by pinching and pressing down on it with your fingers.

Also, pull the bottom of the mask over your mouth and chin and make sure it fits snugly.

Remember not to touch the mask once in position. If the mask gets soiled or damp, replace it with a new one.

The new rule won’t be enforced until after 11.50pm on Wednesday 11 July. However, those caught not wearing a face covering after this could be fined $200.

But there is an exemption for children under 12, those who have a medical reason, professional reason or if it’s not practical, like when running.

However, you will still be expected to carry your face covering at all times to wear when you can.