Did you notice that your iPhone 11 (iPhone XS, XR, X too) doesn’t show the battery percentage in the status bar? Read on for five ways to display battery percentage on recent Apple iPhones.

To update: With iOS 14 and new widgets, you can permanently place your iPhone’s battery percentage on the home screen or on an app page (and view other device battery levels, such as AirPods as well). iOS 14 is currently available as a free developer or public beta. Read more here on how to install it and we have a detailed tutorial on how to add the battery widget here.

Since the status bar is more compact on Apple iPhone X and later, there is less room to display device information compared to previous iPhones that had a status bar across the entire width of the screen.

While there is no way to permanently show the battery percentage on the lock screen and the home screen on the latest iPhones, here are four ways to quickly see the exact battery level.

How to display the battery percentage on iPhone 11

With iOS 14 (currently in beta), add a battery widget to your home screen or app page In iOS 13, you can also open the Control Center (swipe down from the top right corner) Alternately, from the lock screen or some screen, swipe from left to right and you will find the battery percentage near the top of the Today view screen You can ask Siri Or connect your iPhone and you will momentarily see the percentage displayed on the lock screen

Here’s what these options look like in practice:

And here is a look at the drum widget that is available in iOS 14:

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how-to guide and the following articles:

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links that generate income. Plus.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: