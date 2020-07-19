Here’s what local officials, meteorologists are saying about the heat

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

Most of the state is under a heat advisory as the National Weather Service predicts “dangerous heat and humidity” for Sunday and Monday.

The heat index from areas away from the South Coast could reach over 100 degrees, the service said on Twitter.

For those venturing outside, it may feel difficult to stay cooler while wearing a face covering during the COVID-19 era. Bearing that in mind, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh had some advice.

While the mayor stressed that face coverings, plus hand washing and social distancing, must continue, he also gave some tips.

“If the face covering causes you to overheat, find a shaded area where you can maintain 6 feet of distance from others, and then remove the face covering so that you can breathe easily and cool down,” he said on Twitter.

The mayor noted that Boston is under a heat emergency and there are 20 cooling centers within the Boston Centers for Youth and Families open on Sunday through Monday.

The MBTA said trains “may travel slowly in some areas to reduce heat-related stress on the tracks.” Transit police said that if someone appears “in  distress due to the heat” to call them at 617-222-1212.

In Braintree, police posted a video on Twitter of what appears to be two wild turkeys repeatedly circling a tree.

“It’s already so hot even the town turkeys are losing it,” the tweet says.

And of vital importance: Make sure not to leave kids or pets in the car today, even for a few minutes.

Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the heat and safety precautions:

Eric Fisher, WBZ and CBS News: ‘Gonna be a scorcha’

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Hydration, taking breaks when you can and lightweight, light-colored clothing are key’

A.J. Burnett, WCVB: ‘Hottest part of the day is as the tide is going out, this afternoon’

