Here’s what local officials, meteorologists are saying about the heat

Most of the state is under a heat advisory as the National Weather Service predicts “dangerous heat and humidity” for Sunday and Monday.

The heat index from areas away from the South Coast could reach over 100 degrees, the service said on Twitter.

[Heat Advisory] Dangerous heat and humidity today and Monday with max heat indices 100+ away from the south coast. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity, stay hydrated and spend in air-conditioned places if possible. pic.twitter.com/3mJSbgykYr — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 19, 2020

For those venturing outside, it may feel difficult to stay cooler while wearing a face covering during the COVID-19 era. Bearing that in mind, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh had some advice.

While the mayor stressed that face coverings, plus hand washing and social distancing, must continue, he also gave some tips.

“If the face covering causes you to overheat, find a shaded area where you can maintain 6 feet of distance from others, and then remove the face covering so that you can breathe easily and cool down,” he said on Twitter.

The mayor noted that Boston is under a heat emergency and there are 20 cooling centers within the Boston Centers for Youth and Families open on Sunday through Monday.

There is a heat emergency underway in the @CityofBoston. 20 @BCYFcenters will serve as cooling centers throughout our neighborhoods today and tomorrow. Go to https://t.co/oG7TEBo3Zo for the list of cooling centers and their hours, and more information on how to protect yourself. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) July 19, 2020

Due to the heat emergency in Boston, select @BCYFcenters are open today as cooling centers from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Please remember: ✅ Don’t leave children or pets in cars

✅ Drink water and stay hydrated

✅ Rest often in cool, shaded areas Learn more: https://t.co/nDLPwRZYnk pic.twitter.com/TzDXNMyET8 — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) July 19, 2020

The MBTA said trains “may travel slowly in some areas to reduce heat-related stress on the tracks.” Transit police said that if someone appears “in distress due to the heat” to call them at 617-222-1212.

Extreme temperatures like today’s can take a toll on our infrastructure. Trains may travel slowly in some areas to reduce heat-related stress on the tracks. We have crews stationed around the system to perform inspections and provide extra assistance. 🔗https://t.co/dBUIQQ24tm pic.twitter.com/8i2ByTKInS — MBTA (@MBTA) July 19, 2020

Another extreme temperature day expected. If you see anyone on the #MBTA in distress due to the heat please contact us ASAP at 617-222-1212. TY — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 19, 2020

In Braintree, police posted a video on Twitter of what appears to be two wild turkeys repeatedly circling a tree.

“It’s already so hot even the town turkeys are losing it,” the tweet says.

It’s already so hot even the town turkeys are losing it……… ✅ Drink Water

✅Wear Sunscreen

✅Stay Cool#sundayvibes #RingAroundTheRosie #braintree pic.twitter.com/25MzVI96Ei — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) July 19, 2020

And of vital importance: Make sure not to leave kids or pets in the car today, even for a few minutes.

Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the heat and safety precautions:

HRRR model has a few areas of northern Middlesex and interior Essex county reaching 100° this afternoon. That’s hot. 🥵🌡️ pic.twitter.com/T8jbZTqee1 — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 19, 2020

Here’s a look at the 7-day outlook. It’s a great vacation week. pic.twitter.com/hmiMKeivVt — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 19, 2020

Eric Fisher, WBZ and CBS News: ‘Gonna be a scorcha’

This is the exact same weekend as last year for an extra hot stretch pic.twitter.com/yzt4aDCPhi — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) July 19, 2020

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Hydration, taking breaks when you can and lightweight, light-colored clothing are key’

As we’re all sweatin’ it out, your #FirstAlert Team on @NBC10Boston @NECN and, for our Spanish speaking viewers, @TelemundoNI has you covered! Hydration, taking breaks when you can and lightweight, light-colored clothing are key. Need a cooling shelter in MA? Call 211. https://t.co/J3WoPESwe8 — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) July 18, 2020

Monday will be more dangerous of these days for those susceptible to heat: cumulative effect on the body for those without A/C after hot day today, uncomfortable tonight & another hot one tomorrow. So…if there’s someone to check on today, you’ll want to check again tomorrow👍🏼 — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) July 18, 2020

I always feel like this one should go w/out saying but every year I realize it bears repeating: Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle. Even with windows cracked open, inside temps can rise almost 20°F within 10 minutes. Also, plenty of H2O & shade for pets! — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) July 18, 2020

A.J. Burnett, WCVB: ‘Hottest part of the day is as the tide is going out, this afternoon’

Heading to the beach today? High tide around 11 AM means less room on the sand for #socialdistancing. Hottest part of the day is as the tide is going out, this afternoon. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/2DHtrLejTc — A.J. Burnett (@WxManAJB) July 19, 2020