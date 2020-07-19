Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • About 41 percent of Canadians say Facebook is the most ‘toxic’ site they use: CIRA
  • Here’s how to install the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone
  • Big Three reiterate stance against mandated MVNO access in final submissions to CRTC
  • Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in August 2020
  • Fido offering 500 new customers $140 in savings over four months
  • Premier Ford says Ontario waiting on Ottawa to launch contact tracing app
  • Electrify Canada hosts petition to get EV charging emoji on smartphones
  • Bird Canada launches e-scooter pilot project in Ottawa
  • Rogers tops ranks in latest Umlaut Canadian wireless network study
  • Canadian Google Store leaks Pixel 4a in high-res image
  • Kobo Nia Review: Basic is best
  • Competition Bureau says Canadians could save more if Big Three faced more competition
  • Canadians are heading to YouTube for their sports fix
  • Project xCloud game streaming coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free in September
  • Huawei Canada remains hopeful it can participate in 5G network deployment
  • Apple files ‘Path to Apple Card’ patent application in Canada
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King is a great intro to the RPG genre
  • Pixel Buds (2020) Review: Google’s answer to Apple’s AirPods
  • Mandated MVNO access would lead to an ‘unhealthy Canadian telecom industry:’ PwC
  • Chatr launches refreshed look and new brand promise tagline
  • The average cost of charging an EV in Canada is $277 per year: report
  • TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L Review: The TV maker’s first smartphones
  • 64 percent of Canadian small businesses on Facebook reporting lower sales due to pandemic
  • Chatr launches new top-up payment option called ‘Day Pass’
  • TTC looking into free Wi-Fi on streetcars and buses
  • Spotify launches two podcast charts in Canada
  • Ghost of Tsushima features one of gaming’s best open worlds
  • Virgin Mobile officially launches ‘Virgin TV’ app-based service

The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR