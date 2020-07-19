Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

About 41 percent of Canadians say Facebook is the most ‘toxic’ site they use: CIRA

Here’s how to install the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone

Big Three reiterate stance against mandated MVNO access in final submissions to CRTC

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in August 2020

Fido offering 500 new customers $140 in savings over four months

Premier Ford says Ontario waiting on Ottawa to launch contact tracing app

Electrify Canada hosts petition to get EV charging emoji on smartphones

Bird Canada launches e-scooter pilot project in Ottawa

Rogers tops ranks in latest Umlaut Canadian wireless network study

Canadian Google Store leaks Pixel 4a in high-res image

Kobo Nia Review: Basic is best

Competition Bureau says Canadians could save more if Big Three faced more competition

Canadians are heading to YouTube for their sports fix

Project xCloud game streaming coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free in September

Huawei Canada remains hopeful it can participate in 5G network deployment

Apple files ‘Path to Apple Card’ patent application in Canada

Paper Mario: The Origami King is a great intro to the RPG genre

Pixel Buds (2020) Review: Google’s answer to Apple’s AirPods

Mandated MVNO access would lead to an ‘unhealthy Canadian telecom industry:’ PwC

Chatr launches refreshed look and new brand promise tagline

The average cost of charging an EV in Canada is $277 per year: report

TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L Review: The TV maker’s first smartphones

64 percent of Canadian small businesses on Facebook reporting lower sales due to pandemic

Chatr launches new top-up payment option called ‘Day Pass’

TTC looking into free Wi-Fi on streetcars and buses

Spotify launches two podcast charts in Canada

Ghost of Tsushima features one of gaming’s best open worlds

Virgin Mobile officially launches ‘Virgin TV’ app-based service

The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .